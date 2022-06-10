Inter-State Athletics Championships: Two new meet records set on opening day

Two new meet records were set on the opening day of the 61st SNJ-National inter-state athletics championships in Chennai on Friday. None of the athletes could make the cut for the Commonwealth Games or the World Championships.

Men’s long jumper M. Sreeshankar of Kerala made the new mark in the qualifying event with a jump of 8.01m, erasing the one set by Prem Kumar (8.00m) in 2013. Muhammad Anees Yahiya of Kerala came second (7.85m), while Jeswin Aldrin (7.71) came third.

National Athletics C'Ship: Hima Das eyes Commonwealth Games spot, says hamstring not a concern

It was a good day for Tamil Nadu in women’s pole vault as it bagged all the top three positions with a new record to boot by Tamil Nadu’s E. Baranica, who bagged gold. Rosy Meena Paulraj and Pavithra Venkatesh finished second and third.

Inter-State Athletics Championships: Fortitude bears fruit for Sanjivani Jadhav

Baranica and Rosy cleared 4m, but it was Baranica who cleared 4.05m. After clearing 4.05m, Baranica went for 4.10m which she couldn’t clear in two attempts while giving a ‘pass’ to the third. She then went for for the National record, held by Surekha (4.15m) in 2014, but failed again.

Abhishek Pal and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav scripted contrasting victories to bag the gold medal in the men’s and women’s 10,000m races, respectively. While Sanjivani led from start to finish, Abhishek had to ward off a stiff challenge from Gulveer Singh and Dharmender.