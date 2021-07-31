More Sports Athletics Athletics Tokyo Olympics women's 100 metres final: Elaine wins gold, silver for Pryce Elaine clocked 10.61 seconds in women's 100 metres final to become the second-fastest woman in history. Reuters 31 July, 2021 18:33 IST Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates winning gold medal next to compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who won silver. - REUTERS Reuters 31 July, 2021 18:33 IST Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led home a Jamaican clean sweep in the Olympic women's 100 metres final on Saturday, posting an amazing 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history.READ| Tokyo Olympics, Athletics LIVE: Women's 100m - Elaine Thompson breaks Olympic record to win gold again Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event, took silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76.READ| Tokyo Olympics Athletics: Britain's Asher-Smith out of Games due to injury Thompson-Herah's Olympic record time has been beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner's 1988 world record of 10.49 - though the American also ran a 10.61. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :