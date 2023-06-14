Magazine

Kenya rewards runner Kipyegon with $35,000 and house for breaking 2 world records

Kipyegon, who met with Ruto at the president's office, said she would now fulfill a promise she had made to buy her father a new car.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 06:35 IST , NAIROBI, Kenya - 1 MIN READ

AP
Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 5000 metres setting a new world record during the Diamond League in athletics meet in Paris on June 9, 2023.
Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the Women's 5000 metres setting a new world record during the Diamond League in athletics meet in Paris on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the Women’s 5000 metres setting a new world record during the Diamond League in athletics meet in Paris on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Distance runner Faith Kipyegon was given $35,000 and a house by Kenyan President William Ruto on Tuesday as a reward for breaking two world records in the space of a week.

Kipyegon, who met with Ruto at the president’s office, said she would now fulfill a promise she had made to buy her father a new car.

Injury-hit Jacobs pulls out of European team championships

The 29-year-old Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic champion in the 1,500 meters, set a new 1,500 world record in Florence, Italy on June 2 when she broke the eight-year-old mark set by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia. Kipyegon became the first woman to go under 3 minutes, 50 seconds with her 3:49.11.

She broke the 5,000 meters record last Friday at the Paris Diamond League meet by clocking 14:05.20, winning that race ahead of former world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia.

“Faith has made Kenya incredibly proud,” Ruto said. “She stands as a shining model of consistency, discipline, hard work, as well as family. Faith is a great Kenyan woman — a mother, a wife and a world champion rolled into one.”

Ruto pledged that the Kenyan government will also give similar rewards to future world-record breakers.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
