Injury-hit Jacobs pulls out of European team championships

Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs on Tuesday withdrew from the European Athletics Team Championships in Poland later this month due to persistent sciatica.
Jacobs must “take additional time for treatment and specific training until the problem is fully resolved,” the Italian athletics federation said in a statement.
The 28-year-old is hoping to be in prime shape for the August 19-27 world championships in Budapest after a difficult start to the season.
The Italian has twice pulled out of showdowns with world champion Fred Kerley due to a back problem.
He could only manage seventh in Friday’s Diamond League meeting in Paris, well off the pace in 10.21 seconds. According to the Italian federation, Jacobs is suffering from an inflammation of the sciatic nerve in his upper right thigh.
