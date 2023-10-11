Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m National Record at NOAC 2023

Manikanta Hoblidhar from Services smashed the National Record (NR) during the Men’s 100m event at the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old ran Heat 3 of the Men’s 100m semifinal in a time of 10.23 seconds to beat the NR.
Amiya Mallick was the previous record holder with a time of 10.26 during the National Federation Cup at New Delhi in 2016.
Hoblidhar who represents the state of Karnataka finished first in the heat ahead of the Railways’ Elakkiyadasan who ran a 10.49.
- More to follow
