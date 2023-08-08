MYAS funds 28 Indian athletes for Budapest’s World Athletics Championship

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding the participation of the Indian contingent for the upcoming World Athletics Championships that will be held in Budapest, Hungary, starting August 19. A 42-member contingent, including coaches and support staff, is heading for the world event, which will have the best of the best global athletes.

The funding will cover the costs of the team’s training, boarding and lodging, airfare, visa, and out-of-pocket allowance, among other expenditures.

Out of the 28 competing athletes, 13 are from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and 15 will be competing at the Worlds for the very first time. Former U-20 World Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh, 19, is the youngest member of the contingent. This is set to be her first senior World Championships this year.

In the previous edition, six individuals reached the finals at the World Championships, with three of them making it to the top-eight finishes and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returning with a historic silver medal. That made it India’s best performance ever at the event.