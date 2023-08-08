MagazineBuy Print

MYAS funds 28 Indian athletes for Budapest’s World Athletics Championship

The funding will cover the costs of the team’s training, boarding and lodging, airfare, visa, and out-of-pocket allowance, among other expenditures.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 11:15 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra of India competes during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series, on June 30 in Lausanne.
Neeraj Chopra of India competes during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series, on June 30 in Lausanne. | Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra of India competes during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series, on June 30 in Lausanne. | Photo Credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding the participation of the Indian contingent for the upcoming World Athletics Championships that will be held in Budapest, Hungary, starting August 19. A 42-member contingent, including coaches and support staff, is heading for the world event, which will have the best of the best global athletes.

The funding will cover the costs of the team’s training, boarding and lodging, airfare, visa, and out-of-pocket allowance, among other expenditures.

READ: U.S. sending 139 athletes to World Championships

Out of the 28 competing athletes, 13 are from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and 15 will be competing at the Worlds for the very first time. Former U-20 World Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh, 19, is the youngest member of the contingent. This is set to be her first senior World Championships this year.

In the previous edition, six individuals reached the finals at the World Championships, with three of them making it to the top-eight finishes and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returning with a historic silver medal. That made it India’s best performance ever at the event.

Following is a list of the 28 Indian athletes who will be competing at the Worlds this year -
1. Jyothi Yarraji - 100m Hurdles – TOPS Athlete
2. Parul Chaudhary - 3000m SC
3. Shaili Singh - Long Jump – TOPS Athlete
4. Annu Rani - Javelin Throw – TOPS Athlete
5. Bhawna Jat - Race Walk
6. Krishan Kumar - 800m
7. Ajay Kumar Saroj -1500m
8. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan - 400m Hurdles
9. Avinash Mukund Sable - 3000m SC – TOPS Athlete
10. Sarvesh Anil Kushare - High Jump
11. Jeswin Aldrin -Long Jump – TOPS Athlete
12. M Sreeshankar - Long Jump – TOPS Athlete
13. Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump – TOPS Athlete
14. Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump – TOPS Athlete
15. Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump – TOPS Athlete
16. Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw – TOPS Athlete
17. D.P Manu - Javelin Throw – TOPS Athlete
18. Kishore Kumar Jena - Javelin Throw
19. Akashdeep Singh - Race Walk - TOPS Athlete
20. Vikash Singh - Race Walk
21. Paramjeet Singh - Race Walk - TOPS Athlete
22. Ram Baboo – Race Walk
23. Amoj Jacob – 4 x 400m Relay
24. Muhammed Ajmal - 4 x 400m Relay
25. Muhammed Anas - 4 x 400m Relay
26. Rajesh Ramesh - 4 x 400m Relay
27. Anil Rajalingam - 4 x 400m Relay
28. Mijo Chacko Kurian - 4 x 400m Relay

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
