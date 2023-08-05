MagazineBuy Print

India wins bronze in women’s 20km race walk team

The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5:12:13 to clinch the final spot on the podium.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 15:56 IST , Chengdu - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 20km race walk in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 20km race walk in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 20km race walk in the 62nd National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

India bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 20km race walk team event at the World University Games here on Saturday.

The quartet of Pooja Kumawat, Nikita Lamba, Mansi Negi and Priyanka finished with a time of 5:12:13 to clinch the final spot on the podium.

China (4:52:02) and Slovakia (5:05:36) claimed the gold and silver medal respectively.

While India and China fielded four athletes each in the event, the timings of the best three are considered while calculating the final time.

Priyanka was India’s best race-walker as she was ranked third with a time 1:40:39

