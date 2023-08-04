MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games: Wushu player Owais Sarwar, minor swimmer fail dope tests

According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwar’s dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 18:27 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed a provisional suspension. (Representative Image)
NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed a provisional suspension. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed a provisional suspension. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: AP

Asian Games-bound Wushu player Owais Sarwar Ahenger and a minor swimmer have been handed provisional suspensions by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after the two athletes failed their dope tests.

According to NADA, the 23-year-old Sarwar’s dope sample contained a cocktail of drugs, including 19-norandrosterone, which is a metabolite of anabolic androgenic steroid nandrolone.

The other banned drugs were stimulant mephentermine and its metabolite Phentermine.

Asian Games 2023, Indian women’s softball team: Full players list announced

Ahenger, a 70kg Sanda judoka from Ladakh, was named in the 14-member squad by the Wushu Association of India for the Hangzhou Games, starting September 23.

The minor athlete, who is said to be a swimmer, has also tested positive for 19-norandrosterone.

NADA revealed the dope test results in its latest update of Indian athletes who have been handed a provisional suspension.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sarwar Ahenger /

wushu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: Wushu player Owais Sarwar, minor swimmer fail dope tests
    PTI
  2. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain momentum with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    AFP
  4. China vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Korea, Pakistan draw 1-1; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: USA faces familiar foe in Sweden
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games: Wushu player Owais Sarwar, minor swimmer fail dope tests
    PTI
  2. Sunil Chhetri, Jhingan, Sandhu named in Indian men’s football team for Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games Football Draw: India men’s team grouped with China, Bangladesh; Women paired with Thailand
    PTI
  4. Waterpolo, softball side and 2 others miss out as Ministry clears 15 teams for Asian Games
    PTI
  5. Sharath Kamal stresses need to appoint full-time overseas coach, high-performance director
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: Wushu player Owais Sarwar, minor swimmer fail dope tests
    PTI
  2. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain momentum with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  3. Alex Hales retires from international cricket
    AFP
  4. China vs Malaysia Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Korea, Pakistan draw 1-1; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: USA faces familiar foe in Sweden
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment