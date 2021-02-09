More Sports Athletics Athletics National junior athletics: Munita Prajapati breaks national record Two weeks ago, Munita Prajapati was pushed to third place in the Junior Federation Cup in Bhopal. But on Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Varanasi broke the under-20 10,000m race walk national record. Stan Rayan KOCHI 09 February, 2021 20:45 IST Munita Prajapati's time of 47:53.58s bettered Reshma Patel's (48:25.90) record set in Bhopal recently. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Stan Rayan KOCHI 09 February, 2021 20:45 IST Two weeks ago, Munita Prajapati was pushed to third place in the Junior Federation Cup in Bhopal. But on Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Varanasi broke the under-20 10,000m race walk national record on the penultimate day of the 36th National junior athletics championships at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. National junior athletics: Sunil, Harshita shine as records tumble Her time of 47:53.58s, which bettered Reshma Patel's (48:25.90) record set in Bhopal recently, made her the first Indian under-20 woman to go under 48 minutes in the event. The event also saw the top five finishers better the meet mark of 49:16.51s. Reshma competed in the under-18 category. National junior athletics: Reshma Patel clinches gold, breaks national record Meanwhile, Khyati Mathur, coming back after a knee injury, soared to a personal best 1.77m in the under-18 girls high jump. She had won the under-16 title twice earlier, in 2016 and 2017.The results:The results (winners only): Men: Under-20: 800m: 1 Sree Kiran (TN) 1:52.19s; Shot put: 1. Aniket (Utk) 18.81m; Discus throw: 1. Ashish Kumar (Har) 54.79m.Boys: Under-18: 800m: 1. Pradeep Senthilkumar (TN) 1:54.68s.Under-16: 300m: 1. Deepak Singh (Har) 34.78 seconds; 800m: 1. Adarsh Kumar Maurya (MP) 1:58.72; Long jump: 1. Chandrasekhar (UP) 6.84m; High jump: 1. Kothuri Pranay (Tel) 1.89m; Javelin throw: 1. Karan Kumar (UP) 63.76m.Women: Under-20: 800m: 1. Pooja (Har) 2:07.96s; 10000m walk: 1. Munita Prajapati (UP) 47:53.58 (NR, OR 48:25.90, Reshma Patel, Bhopal, 2021); Triple jump: 1. P. Babisha (TN) 12.31m; Javelin throw: 1. Jyoti (Har) 45.17m.Girls: Under-18: 800m: 1. Riya Nitin Patil (Mah) 2:12.16s; High jump: 1. Khyati Mathur (UP) 1.77m; Javelin throw: 1. Ramyashree Jain (Kar) 44.46m.Under-16: 300m: 1. Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (Kar) 40.11s; 800m: 1. Laxita Vinod Sandiela (Guj) 2:15.11s; 3000m walk: 1. Vaishnavi Negi (Utk) 14:35.60. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.