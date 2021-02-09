National junior athletics: Munita Prajapati breaks national record

Two weeks ago, Munita Prajapati was pushed to third place in the Junior Federation Cup in Bhopal. But on Tuesday, the 19-year-old from Varanasi broke the under-20 10,000m race walk national record on the penultimate day of the 36th National junior athletics championships at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

Her time of 47:53.58s, which bettered Reshma Patel's (48:25.90) record set in Bhopal recently, made her the first Indian under-20 woman to go under 48 minutes in the event. The event also saw the top five finishers better the meet mark of 49:16.51s. Reshma competed in the under-18 category.

Meanwhile, Khyati Mathur, coming back after a knee injury, soared to a personal best 1.77m in the under-18 girls high jump. She had won the under-16 title twice earlier, in 2016 and 2017.