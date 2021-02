National junior athletics: Sunil, Harshita shine as records tumble

Sunil Dawar broke a 24-year-old under-20 national record in the men's 5000m at the National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Monday.

He clocked 14:13.95s to better Gojen Singh’s time of 14:14.48 which came at the World Junior Championships in Sydney in 1996. With that, he completed a 1500-5000m double at the Sarusajai Stadium, a feat which he had achieved in the recent Junior Federation Cup in Bhopal too.

Meanwhile, Delhi hammer thrower Harshita Sehrawat bettered her under-18 national record with a 63.33m effort. Haryana walker Amit Khatri and sprint hurdlers Aparna Roy (Kerala) and Yashwant Kumar Laveti (AP) also came up with quality performances.