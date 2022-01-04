More Sports Athletics Athletics National Youth Athletics Championship postponed due to COVID-19 The National Youth Championships was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4. PTI 04 January, 2022 17:22 IST "AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said. (Representative image) - Getty Images PTI 04 January, 2022 17:22 IST The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday announced that the National Youth Championships, scheduled to be held in Bhopal from January 27-29, has been shelved indefinitely following the postponement of the Asian Championships due to COVID-19 pandemic. The National Youth Championships was to serve as selection trials for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Kuwait from March 1-4.ALSO READ | U-23 champion sprinter Taranjeet Kaur fails dope test "AFI wants to inform that 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships which was scheduled at Kuwait from 1-4 March 2022 has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.""In this regard, AFI has also decided to postpone the 17th National Youth Athletics Championships 2022 which was scheduled at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) from 27-29 January 2022 till further notice," the AFI said. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :