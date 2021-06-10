Neeraj Chopra clinches gold in Portugal

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opened his international season with a promising 83.18m effort that fetched him a gold medal in the City of Lisbon athletics meet at the Lisbon University Stadium in Portugal on Thursday.

The conditions were windy and Chopra - the Asian Games champion, who set a national record with an 88.07m throw in the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in March - had a foul-ridden series messing up three of his six rounds. His best came in the last round. He opened with an 80.71 and his other legal throw was 78.50 in the fourth.