More Sports Athletics Athletics Neeraj Chopra clinches gold in Portugal Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opened his international season with a promising 83.18m effort that fetched him the gold in the City of Lisbon athletics meet. Stan Rayan Kochi 10 June, 2021 23:04 IST File picture of Neeraj Chopra. - Biswaranjan Rout Stan Rayan Kochi 10 June, 2021 23:04 IST Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opened his international season with a promising 83.18m effort that fetched him a gold medal in the City of Lisbon athletics meet at the Lisbon University Stadium in Portugal on Thursday.READ: Neeraj Chopra to open international season in Lisbon on ThursdayThe conditions were windy and Chopra - the Asian Games champion, who set a national record with an 88.07m throw in the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in March - had a foul-ridden series messing up three of his six rounds. His best came in the last round. He opened with an 80.71 and his other legal throw was 78.50 in the fourth. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.