Neeraj Chopra requests government help in clearing Kishore Jena’s Hungary visa for World Athletics Championships

The Athletics Federation of India had said on Wednesday that Jena’s one-month visa was cancelled by the Embassy of Hungary, leaving his participation in the World Championships in jeopardy.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 15:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kishore Jena at the National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium.
Kishore Jena at the National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Kishore Jena at the National Inter State Athletics Championship at Kalinga Stadium. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Neeraj Chopra requested the government’s intervention to help fellow javelin thrower Kishore Jena obtain his Hungary visa for the World Championships in Budapest. Jena’s visa was cancelled by the Embassy of Hungary, putting his participation in jeopardy.

“Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s visa, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World Championships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can,” Chopra wrote on his social media.

Chopra tagged India’s foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, and the Ministry of External Affairs in his post. The Athletics Federation of India announced on Wednesday that Jena’s one-month visa had been cancelled by the Embassy of Hungary, putting his participation in the World Championship at risk.

Jena is one of four athletes who have made the cut for the championships starting on August 19, along with Chopra, DP Manu, and Rohit Yadav. The Odisha athlete holds a personal best of 84.38m and won the silver medal at the Inter-State Championships in June this year.

