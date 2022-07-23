Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra needed just one throw to qualify for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Just like the Tokyo Olympics, where he flew to the final with his first throw, Chopra produced a massive 88.39m opening effort in the qualification round to top Group ‘A’. Neeraj’s compatriot Rohit Yadav finished sixth (11th overall) in Group ‘B’ with 80.42m and also progressed to the final.

What time is the men's javelin final of the World Athletics Championships?

The men's javelin final of the World Athletics Championships is at 7.05 a.m. IST on Sunday, July 24.

Who are Neeraj and Rohit's main competitors in the men's javelin final of the World Athletics Championships?

Defending champion Andersen Peters [89.91m], Germany's Julian Weber [87.28m] and Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Jakub Vadlejch [85.23m] will be the main challengers. Neeraj, Peters, Weber and Vadlejch sealed automatic qualification for the final round.

What should we know about Neeraj and Rohit’s record in the finals of the World Athletics Championships?

This is the first time Neeraj has made the World Championships final. He failed to get past the qualification round in 2017 and missed the 2019 edition in Doha as he was recovering from elbow surgery. Rohit Yadav too will feature in the final for the first time.

Where will the World Athletics Championships final be streamed?

It will be streamed live on Sony Liv and Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.