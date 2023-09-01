MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra’s next competition: When and where will the Javelin World Champion participate next?

Neeraj, who became the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, finished behind Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch at Zurich Diamond League.

Published : Sep 01, 2023 18:41 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final at the Zurich Diamond League on 31 August 2023.
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final at the Zurich Diamond League on 31 August 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw final at the Zurich Diamond League on 31 August 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newly crowned World Champion Neeraj Chopra added another podium finish to his record after finishing second in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Neeraj, who became the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, finished behind Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch in the event.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League, long jumper Sreeshankar fifth

This was the first Diamond League meeting that Neeraj failed to win in 2023, having emerged victorious in Doha and Lausanne. The 25-year-old Indian skipped the Monaco leg of the series.

With 23 points, Neeraj has qualified for the Diamond League finals and will defend his title at Hayward Field in Eugene on September 16-17.

When and where will Neeraj Chopra participate next?
Neeraj Chopra will participate in the Men’s Javelin throw event at the Diamond League final in Eugene, to be held between September 16 and 17.
Where can we watch the Diamond League final where Neeraj Chopra will participate?
The Diamond League final to be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, Eugene can be live-streamed via the Jio Cinema app while live telecast will be available on Sports 18.

