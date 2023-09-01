Neeraj Chopra’s next competition: When and where will the Javelin World Champion participate next?

Newly crowned World Champion Neeraj Chopra added another podium finish to his record after finishing second in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.
Neeraj, who became the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday, finished behind Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch in the event.
ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League, long jumper Sreeshankar fifth
This was the first Diamond League meeting that Neeraj failed to win in 2023, having emerged victorious in Doha and Lausanne. The 25-year-old Indian skipped the Monaco leg of the series.
With 23 points, Neeraj has qualified for the Diamond League finals and will defend his title at Hayward Field in Eugene on September 16-17.
When and where will Neeraj Chopra participate next?
Where can we watch the Diamond League final where Neeraj Chopra will participate?
