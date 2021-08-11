Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold takes him to number two in World Rankings

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has jumped 14 spots to occupy second place in the world rankings courtesy his gold medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old was ranked 16th in mid-July before the Games began. Neeraj currently has a ranking score of 1315 and is now second only to Germany's Johannes Vetter (1396).





, Olympic GOLD medalist and now the World No. 2!



Poland's Marcin Krukowski, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (who won silver at the Tokyo Games) and Germany's Julian Weber make up top five in the rankings.

