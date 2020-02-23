New Delhi Marathon: Rashpal Singh, Jyoti Gawte retain titles

Elite Indian runners, Rashpal Singh and Jyoti Gawte overcame a strong field to retain their titles at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon here on Sunday.

Rashpal, from Army Sports Institute (Pune), was the favourite and finished the Full Marathon (42.2k) with an impressive time of 2:23:29 while Maharashtra girl Jyoti won in 2:50:37 hours, with almost 8 minutes to spare.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was present at the marathon as brand ambassador to support the event conceptualised by former Mumbai and Rajasthan fast bowler Vignesh Shahane, said, “I remember in the first year there were hardly 3000 runners and today we had 22000 athletes participating. I am told 2500 took part in the full marathons and there were elite athletes trying for qualification for Tokyo Olympics.”

Welcoming the runners, Tendulkar noted, “The pleasing thing about today’s marathon is 25% were women athletes, which clearly shows that there is more awareness, more discipline and more determination. There were also 85 specially-abled athletes who were on a wheelchair, great examples for everyone to follow. I hope they (organisers) continue to do this. It is an ongoing journey about fit and young India.”

The athletes braved the early morning chill to line up in four different categories – Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), 10K Timed Run and 5K Swachh Bharat Run.

Rashpal maintained a steady pace to stay ahead and increased his speed only during the final phase. Arjun Pradhan from Army claimed the runner-up position after he took 2:24:18 to finish, while his team-mate Sanvroo Yadav ended with a time of 2:25:34 to win the bronze.

The women’s competition turned out to be a lop-sided contest with Jyoti consolidating her position as one of the top marathoners of India. Swati Gadhave won the silver medal with a time of 2:58:10 while Jigmet Dolma had to be content with bronze in 3:03:10.

In the 21.1k Half Marathon, Brimin Kipruto Komen bagged the top prize in the men’s category by clocking 01:09:27. It turned out to be a tough fight for the second place with Ajeet Singh eventually completing the race in 01:10:34 just ahead of Amit Khanduri (01:10:43).

In the women’s category, Tashi Lodol stole the limelight to win the gold by clocking 1:28:28 followed by Stanzin Chondol (01:31:13) and Stanzin Dolkar (01:31:43).