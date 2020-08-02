More Sports Athletics Athletics South Africa's Van Niekerk tests positive for COVID-19 in Italy: report Van Niekerk, who won Olympic gold medal four years ago in a world record time of 43.03 seconds, was set to participate in a meet in Trieste. Reuters 02 August, 2020 18:42 IST File photo of Wayde van Niekerk who won an Olympic gold in 400m four years ago in a world record time of 43.03 seconds. - Reuters Photo Reuters 02 August, 2020 18:42 IST South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy last week, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper.Van Niekerk, who romped to Olympic gold four years ago in a world record time of 43.03 seconds, was set to participate in a meet in Trieste - his first competition outside of South Africa since 2017 following a serious knee injury.“I don't know how it's possible. Wayde has been training for the whole week and never had any symptom, not even after testing positive. He hasn't had a fever,” the 28-year-old's manager Peet Van Zyl told the publication.Van Niekerk, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament while playing a charity touch rugby game in 2017 to leave his career in doubt, began his comeback in February this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.