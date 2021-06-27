Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova announces retirement

Russia's 2012 Olympic high jump champion Anna Chicherova is retiring from the sport aged 38, she said late on Saturday.

"I think this is it," TASS news agency quoted Chicherova as saying after she won bronze at the Russian national championships. "I don't have any more strength."

In 2016 Chicherova was stripped of her Olympic bronze medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics after retesting of her samples showed the presence of turinabol, a banned anabolic steroid.

Her appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was later dismissed.

Chicherova went on to win gold at the London Olympics in 2012. She said in 2016 that a re-test from that event had been negative.

Chicherova has not competed internationally since Russia's athletics federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes in the country.