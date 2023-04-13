Athletics

History repeats itself as Ryan Crouser’s shot record is invalidated

The 30-year-old American’s throw at the indoor Simplot Games on February 18 was a centimetre further than the outdoor record he set in 2021.

Paris 13 April, 2023 14:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ryan Crouser wins the final of the men’s shot put during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, Eugene, on June 24, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Ryan Crouser wins the final of the men’s shot put during the USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field, Eugene, on June 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser’s world record throw of 23.38m has been ruled out due to technical faults with the competing area in Idaho, the second time in 15 months he has lost a record.

The 30-year-old American’s throw at the indoor Simplot Games on February 18 was a centimetre further than the outdoor record he set in 2021.

However, governing body World Athletics has refused to validate it after receiving a report from USA Track and Field.

“The diameter of the circle was larger at every measuring point than the allowed.....The downward inclination of the landing area was more than the allowed at every measuring point,” a World Athletics spokesperson said.

Crouser -- who is also the world indoor record holder with 22.82m -- was bemused as to why the record had not been ratified.

“This isn’t a new issue, it’s the reason we have to put mats down to throw off a double plywood ring because then it is an 1.5 elevated ring and breaks the 1:1000 rule,” he posted on Instagram.

“So I really don’t understand where this ruling is coming from.”

It is the second time that Crouser, gold medallist at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, has been left disappointed -- a throw of 23.38m at the Millrose Games in January 2022 was annulled because of an error with the measurement equipment.

