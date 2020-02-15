More Sports Athletics Athletics Sachin Tendulkar to flag off New Delhi Marathon on Feb 23 Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the New Delhi Marathon on February 23 which will see a record number of 18,500 participants. Vijay Lokapally NEW DELHI 15 February, 2020 20:49 IST Sachin Tendulkar has been the chief guest at the New Delhi Marathon over the past few years. - pti Vijay Lokapally NEW DELHI 15 February, 2020 20:49 IST The fifth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon will see a record 18,500 running enthusiasts lining up for recognition, with Sachin Tendulkar flagging off one of the country’s most prestigious runs here on February 23.Approved by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event will see runners from all walks of life compete in four different categories: Full Marathon (42.2k), Half Marathon (21.1k), Timed 10 K and 5K Swachh Bharat Run. The Full Marathon will start at 4:00 am from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, followed by the Half Marathon at 6.15 am, and the Timed 10k and 5k run at 7:30 am and 8:30 am respectively. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.