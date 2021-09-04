Abhinand takes 1500m gold in Services athletics championships

Army's Abhinand Sundaresan clocked a personal best 3:45.83s and won the 1500m gold in the 70 Services athletics championships at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday.

Meanwhile Navy, comprising Naitam Saurabh Rajesh, Mohammed Sadath, Muhammed Ajmal and K.S. Pranav, won the 4x100m relay in 40.08s, the fastest time by an Indian team this year.

The gold medallists:

Men: 1500m: Abhinand Sundaresan (Army) 3:45.83s. 10,000m: Kartik Kumar (Army) 30:49.38s. 400M hurdles: Dhaval Utekar (Air Force) 51.20s. High jump: V. Bharathi (2.19m). Hammer throw: Jaswinder Singh (61.08m) 4X100m relay: Navy (Naitam Saurabh Rajesh, Mohammed Sadath, Muhammed Ajmal, K.S. Pranav) 40.08s. Decathlon: Usaid Khan (6978 pts).