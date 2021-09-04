More Sports Athletics Athletics Abhinand takes 1500m gold in Services athletics championships Army's Abhinand Sundaresan took gold in the 1500m with a personal best time, while Navy's team won gold in the 4x100m relay. Stan Rayan KOCHI 04 September, 2021 20:52 IST (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Abhinand Sundaresan and Kartik Kumar of Army won gold in the 1500m and 10000m, respectively. - Getty Images Stan Rayan KOCHI 04 September, 2021 20:52 IST Army's Abhinand Sundaresan clocked a personal best 3:45.83s and won the 1500m gold in the 70 Services athletics championships at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Saturday.Meanwhile Navy, comprising Naitam Saurabh Rajesh, Mohammed Sadath, Muhammed Ajmal and K.S. Pranav, won the 4x100m relay in 40.08s, the fastest time by an Indian team this year.The gold medallists:Men: 1500m: Abhinand Sundaresan (Army) 3:45.83s. 10,000m: Kartik Kumar (Army) 30:49.38s. 400M hurdles: Dhaval Utekar (Air Force) 51.20s. High jump: V. Bharathi (2.19m). Hammer throw: Jaswinder Singh (61.08m) 4X100m relay: Navy (Naitam Saurabh Rajesh, Mohammed Sadath, Muhammed Ajmal, K.S. Pranav) 40.08s. Decathlon: Usaid Khan (6978 pts). Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :