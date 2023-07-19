MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sha’Carri Richardson suffers first 100m loss of season

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was beaten over 100m for the first time this year at a meeting in Hungary on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 06:25 IST , Székesfehérvár, Hungary - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Sha’Carri Richardson of the U.S.
Sha’Carri Richardson of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sha’Carri Richardson of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was beaten over 100m for the first time this year at a meeting in Hungary on Tuesday.

Richardson never recovered from a poor start in Szekesfehervar and couldn’t catch Julien Alfred, the Saint Lucia athlete who has been a sensation on the college circuit this season.

Alfred clocked 10.89sec to Richardson’s 10.97.

It was a disappointing performance for Richardson who on Sunday beat the Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the fastest woman in the world this season, at the Diamond League meeting in Chorzow, Poland.

READ | Paris Olympics organiser sees ‘difficult’ year ahead

Richardson missed the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after testing positive for cannabis and failed to qualify for the world championships in Eugene.

But she has shown newfound consistency this season and won the US title to make her one of the favourites for gold at this year’s world championships in Budapest in August.

Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner recorded the fastest 400m time of the year, 43.74, in winning his event, racing home ahead of Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica, who clocked 44.03.

Related Topics

Sha'Carri Richardson /

Athletics /

Tokyo Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sha’Carri Richardson suffers first 100m loss of season
    AFP
  2. Rashford signs new contract with Manchester United till 2028
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Women vs India Women predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia trying to solve two all-rounders puzzle ahead of Manchester Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Sha’Carri Richardson suffers first 100m loss of season
    AFP
  2. World Para Athletics Championships 2023: India secures record medal haul
    Team Sportstar
  3. List of medals India won at Asian Athletics Championships 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Richardson outsprints Jackson in Silesia Diamond League
    AFP
  5. Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sha’Carri Richardson suffers first 100m loss of season
    AFP
  2. Rashford signs new contract with Manchester United till 2028
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s Ashes: Full list of winners after Australia Women retain Ashes fourth time in a row
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Women vs India Women predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia trying to solve two all-rounders puzzle ahead of Manchester Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment