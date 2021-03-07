Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon

Srinu Bugatha clocked a personal best to comfortably win the sixth edition of the New Delhi Marathon, while Asian Games gold medallist Sudha Singh bagged the top honours in the women's category on Sunday.

Bugatha clocked a personal best of two hours, 14 minutes and 59 seconds, which was shy of the two hours, 11 minutes and 30 seconds that he was targeting to earn himself a run in the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED | SAI's Mission Olympic Cell approves swimmer Rawat's US training

Sudha, who was aiming for a hattrick of Olympic appearances, won the women's title with a timing of 2:43:41. That was, however, off the national record of 2:30.00 which would have earned her a ticket to Tokyo.

Uttarakhand's Nitendra Singh Rawat (2:18:54) and Army Sports Institute's Rashpal Singh (2:18:57) clinched the silver and bronze medal, respectively, in the men's elite category, while Maharashtra's Jyoti Gawate (2:58:23) and Ladakh's Jigmet Dolma (3:04:52) emulated them among the women.

"I was feeling good all along," Bugatha said, after his exhilarating run.

"It is disappointing not to make it after coming so close but I am pleased with myself and confident that I will soon attain the qualifying mark," he added.