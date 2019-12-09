Srinu, Parul among top Indians for TSK 25K

Srinu Bugatha and Parul Chaudhary will be among the leading runners in Indian men and women sections respectively in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K on Sunday.

Bugatha, who took the top spot in the Indian division in the recent Airtel Delhi half-marathon with a timing of 1:04:33, will receive stiff competition from the Harshad Mhatre, who came third in Delhi with 1:05:12, and Durga Bahadur Budha, who was fifth with 1:05:27.

Other than Parul, Priti Lamba and Chinta Yadav will be among the top Indian women. Parul and Chinta had finished second and third clocking 1:13:55 and 1:15:28 respectively in the Delhi event.

Top Indians in fray:

Men: Srinu Bugatha, Durga Bahadur Budha, Anish Thapa, Harshad Mhatre, L. Ranjan Singh, Anil Kumar Yadav, Tirtha Pun, Anand Singh Rawat, Vicky Tomer, Batstrang A. Sangma, Deepak Kumbhar.

Women: Parul Chaudhary, Chinta Yadav, Priti Lamba, Kiranjeet Kaur, Shyamali Singh, Chandrakala Sharma, Arpita Saini, Kiran Sahdev, Kavita Yadav, Nandini Gupta.