Athletics

Barsoton, Jisa rewrite course records at Tata Steel 25k race in Kolkata

Abhishek Pal (1:17:52) and Sanjivani Jadhav (1:34:23) were the best finishers among Indian men and women runners.

Y. B. Sarangi
18 December, 2022 13:29 IST
Bahrain’s Desi Jisa reacts after winning the ‘Tata Steel 25K‘ run for Elites in the ‘international womens’ category, in Kolkata | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champion Leonard Barsoton and previous edition’s silver medallist Desi Jisa rewrote course records in perfect conditions to win gold medals in elite international men and women categories in the seventh Tata Steel Kolkata 25K race here on Sunday.

Kenyan Barsoton retained his title by clocking one hour, 12 minutes and 49 seconds. His previous course record of 1:13.05 was set in 2019, when the event was last held prior to the pandemic.

Barsoton remained in the leading group before increasing his pace after 20km. He maintained a good gap between him and the rest of his competitors until the end.

“I knew exactly when to pick up pace. The last stretch is flat,” said Barsoton, who made light of some niggles to bag the winner’s purse of $7500 and a course record bonus of $3000.

Double Delhi half-marathon winner Birhanu Legese (1:12:54) and Commonwealth Games marathon champion Victor Kiplangat (1:12:56) also bettered the course record at second and third places.

Bahrain’s Jisa timed 1:21:04 for the women’s crown. She eclipsed the two-year-old mark of 1:22:09.

Zeineba Yimer (1:21:18), Mercyline Chelangat (1:21:31) and Obse Abdeta (1:21:43) placed second, third and fourth respectively while going below the previous course record.

Results
International men: 1. Leonard Barsoton (Ken) 1:12:49; 2. Birhanu Legese (Eth) 1:12:54; 3. Victor Kiplangat (Uga) 1:12:56.
International women: 1. Desi Jisa (Bah) 1:21:04; 2. Zeineba Yimer (Eth) 1:21:18; 3. Mercyline Chelangat (Uga) 1:21:31.
Indian men: 1. Abhishek Pal 1:17:52; 2. Kalidas Hirave 1:17:57; 3. Srinu Bugatha 1:18:25.
Indian women: 1. Sanjivani Jadhav 1:34:23; 2. Monika Choudhary 1:37:00; 3. Reenu Singh 1:39:11.

Videos

