U20 World Championships: Indian 4x400m relay team wins bronze

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team featuring Barath Sridhar, Priya Habbathanahalli Mohan, Summy, Kapil won bronze in at the U20 World Championships in Nairobi on Wednesday.

The Nigeria team comprising of Johnson Nnamani, Imaobong Nse Uko, Opeyemi Deborah Oke, Bamidele Ajayi took gold after a close finish in the final leg of the relay with Poland. The latter, featuring Michal Wrobel, Kornelia Lesiewicz, Alicja Kaczmarek, Patryk Grzegorzewicz, took silver.

Nigeria has set a new championship record time of 3.19.70 enroute to its podium finish. The Indian quartet clocked a SB timing of 3:20:60 to clinch the bronze.

The Indian relay team of Abdul Razak Rasheed, Mohan, Summy and Kapil winning its heat earlier in the day with a championship record of 3:23.36s. However, the record was later broken by the quartet from Nigeria who won its heat in 3:21.66s.

For the final, India made one change to the line-up - Fed Cup Jr. champion Barath Sridhar replaced Rasheed.





It's a World Championships medal for #TeamIndia in 4*400m mixed relay....3:20.55



Superb run by our U20 stars at @WAU20Nairobi21 World Championships pic.twitter.com/GtcYR245Oa — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

Other Indian results on Wednesday -

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal finished 11th overall and qualified for the men's shot put final.

Quarter-miler Priya Mohan, finished third in her women's 400m heat and qualified for the final as one of the fastest runners outside the automatic qualification spots. However, compatriot Summy finished fifth in her heat in the same event and failed to make it to the final eight.

In the men's hammer throw, Vipin Kumar finished 20th overall and did not qualify for the final.