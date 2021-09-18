Athletics Athletics Tokyo Marathon postponed, 2022 edition cancelled due to Covid-19 The 2021 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March 6, 2022, because of the surge in the Delta variant of CO-19, the Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced on Friday. Reuters 18 September, 2021 08:33 IST File Picture: The 2021 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March 6, 2022 - REUTERS Reuters 18 September, 2021 08:33 IST The 2021 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March 6, 2022, because of the surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19, the Tokyo Marathon Foundation announced on Friday. The event was originally scheduled for October 17. This means the 2022 edition will not take place since the dates now overlap. Aishwarya brushes aside bitter memories with long jump gold Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman mulling retirement "I would like to sincerely apologise not only to our runners and volunteers but to everyone who has been looking forward to our event," said race director Tadaaki Hayano, according to Kyodo news service.This is the second year in a row the event has been affected by the pandemic, with last year's marathon limited to elite runners. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :