Olympic bronze medallist Levy fails doping test

Hurdler Ronald Levy has been informed by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission that he failed an out-of-competition test taken last month, the Olympic bronze medallist said on Friday.

Published : Nov 04, 2023 09:02 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Ronald Levy fails doping test. | Photo Credit: Instagram |  Ronald Levy 
Hurdler Ronald Levy has been informed by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission that he failed an out-of-competition test taken last month, the Olympic bronze medallist said on Friday.

Levy, who finished third in the 110 metres hurdles at the Tokyo Games, said on Instagram that he did not knowingly breach any rules and was awaiting the results of his “B-sample” test.

“I am stunned at the turn of events because I have always conducted myself with the highest level of integrity in the sport, which I love dearly and would never seek to gain an unfair advantage,” wrote Levy, who won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“I intend to defend my integrity during this process.”

Tokyo Olympics /

2018 Commonwealth Games /

Doping

