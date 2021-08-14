More Sports Athletics Athletics World Athletics U-20 Championships: Focus on Ajai Raj Singh Rana, Shaili Singh Rana, who is third with a season-best throw of 74.75m, and Shaili, who is placed fifth with a best of 6.48m, are favourites to add to India's medal haul at the event. Team Sportstar 14 August, 2021 20:24 IST File picture of Shaili Singh. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 14 August, 2021 20:24 IST The spotlight will be on javelin thrower Kunwar Ajai Raj Singh Rana and long jumper Shaili Singh as the Indian squad leaves for the World Athletics U20 Championships to held in Nairobi from August 17 to 22. Rana, who is third with a season-best throw of 74.75m, and Shaili, who is placed fifth with a best of 6.48m, are favourites to add to India's medal haul at the event, according to the entry lists. READ: Neeraj Chopra has fever, tests negative for COVID-19Previous Indian medallists include discus throwers Seema Antil in 2002 and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in 2014, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in 2016 and Hima Das in the 400m event in 2018. Other Indian participants who could impress at the event are triple jumper Donald Makimaraj, shot putter Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal, race walker Amit, 400m sprinter Priya H. Mohan and long-distance runner Ankita Dhyani in the 5,000m event. The squad:Boys: Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas (200m), Anu Kumar (800m), Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (3000m steeplechase), Tejas Ashok Shirse (110m hurdles), Hardeep and Rohan Kamble (400m hurdles), Amit (10000m race walk), Amandeep Dhaliwal (shot put), Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar (javelin throw), Vipin Kumar (hammer throw), Donald Makimaraj (Triple Jump), Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S (4x400m relay);Girls: Priya H Mohan and Summy (400m), Pooja (800m and 1500m), Ankita Dhyani (5000m), Agasara (100m hurdles), Shaili Singh (long jump), Baljeet Bajwa (10000m race walk), Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha (4x400m relay). Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :