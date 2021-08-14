World Athletics U-20 Championships: Focus on Ajai Raj Singh Rana, Shaili Singh

The spotlight will be on javelin thrower Kunwar Ajai Raj Singh Rana and long jumper Shaili Singh as the Indian squad leaves for the World Athletics U20 Championships to held in Nairobi from August 17 to 22.

Rana, who is third with a season-best throw of 74.75m, and Shaili, who is placed fifth with a best of 6.48m, are favourites to add to India's medal haul at the event, according to the entry lists.

READ: Neeraj Chopra has fever, tests negative for COVID-19

Previous Indian medallists include discus throwers Seema Antil in 2002 and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in 2014, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in 2016 and Hima Das in the 400m event in 2018.

Other Indian participants who could impress at the event are triple jumper Donald Makimaraj, shot putter Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal, race walker Amit, 400m sprinter Priya H. Mohan and long-distance runner Ankita Dhyani in the 5,000m event.