More Sports Athletics Athletics World Athletics approves 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes Up to 10 Russians will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympics if they meet certain criteria. Reuters QUAI ANTOINE (MONACO) 22 May, 2021 15:03 IST Among the 27 neutral athletes are the likes of Mikhail Akimenko and Anzhelika Sidorova, who won silver and gold at the 2019 World Championships. (Representational Photo) - AP Reuters QUAI ANTOINE (MONACO) 22 May, 2021 15:03 IST World Athletics' doping review board on Saturday approved 23 Russians to compete at international competitions as neutral athletes, taking the total count to 27 this year.Russia's athletics federation (RusAF) has been suspended since 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping among track and field athletes.World Athletics in March reinstated the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) scheme for clean Russian athletes after the approval of RusAF's reinstatement plan.ALSO READ | 148 athletes, mostly Olympic-bound, across sports get COVID vaccine first doseAmong the 27 neutral athletes are Mikhail Akimenko (men's high jump) and Anzhelika Sidorova (women's pole vault), who won silver and gold at the 2019 World Championships, along with women's high jump world number one Mariya Lasitskene.World Athletics has said there is no limit on the number of Russians who may compete as authorised neutral athletes in international competitions this year, apart from the Olympic Games and other championships.Up to 10 Russians will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes at the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympics if they meet certain criteria.The 23 athletes which has met the exceptional eligibility criteria are: Mikhail Akimenko (high jump), Semen Borodayev (shot put, discus), Timofey Chalyy (400m hurdles, 400m), Kirill Frolov (race walking), Darya Golubechkova (race walking), Dmitriy Gramachkov (race walking), Irina Ivanova (pole vault), Yuliya Khalilova (race walking), Elvira Khasanova (race walking), Kseniya Labygina (100m hurdles), Denis Lukyanov (hammer), Alyona Lutkovskaya (pole vault), Vasiliy Mizinov (race walking), Olga Onufriyenko (800m), Maksim Pyanzin (race walking), Sergey Polyanskiy (long jump), Artem Primak (long jump), Mariya Privalova (triple jump), Valeriy Pronkin (hammer), Yelena Sokolova (long jump), Sardana Trofimova (marathon), Anna Tropina (3000m steeplechase, 1500m, 5000m), Yuliya Turova (race walking).