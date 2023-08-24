- August 24, 2023 10:02World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
- August 24, 2023 09:25Ram Baboo in action
India’s National Record holder Baboo will compete in the men’s 35km race walk finals in the morning session. We are just an hour away from the start of Day six with Ram Baboo spearheading India’s challenge.
