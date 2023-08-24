MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Eyes on Ram Baboo in 35km race walk final

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: Follow the Latest news updates, Results, from Day six of the World Athletics Championships 2023 from Budapest.

Updated : Aug 24, 2023 10:02 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Ram Baboo will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2023 competing in the men's 35km race walk final.
India’s Ram Baboo will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2023 competing in the men’s 35km race walk final.
India’s Ram Baboo will be in action at the World Athletics Championships 2023 competing in the men’s 35km race walk final.

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: Welcome to Sportstar’s Day Six coverage of the World Athletics Championships. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates and news as the action unfolds in Budapest.

  • August 24, 2023 10:02
    World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

    World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Six: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

    Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump) and Ram Baboo (men’s 35km race walk) will be in action on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

  • August 24, 2023 09:47
    Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?

    The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.


  • August 24, 2023 09:25
    Ram Baboo in action

    India’s National Record holder Baboo will compete in the men’s 35km race walk finals in the morning session. We are just an hour away from the start of Day six with Ram Baboo spearheading India’s challenge.


