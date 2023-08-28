World Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of medal winners, Indian results

Neeraj Chopra illuminated the night sky in Budapest by winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj with his historic gold helped India leave a mark in the medals tally as the country finished the championship with just one medal and stood 18th in the table.

A gold in the men’s javelin throw was India’s only medal as Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to become a World Champion.

Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again

While Neeraj’s show with the spear was the highlight, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team scripted a new Asian record while Parul Chaudhary, in the 3000m steeplechase event, broke the national record and went past the entry standard for the Paris Olympics.

While there were some major disappointments, the Indian athletics contingent did give its best in the Championships that were held from August 19-27.

A look at all the medal winners of the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships.

Men’s javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra (IND): 88.17m (G)

Arshad Nadeem (PAK): 87.82m (S)

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): 86.67m (B)

Women’s javelin throw

Kitaguchi Haruka (JPN): 66.73m (G)

Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (COL): 65.47 (S)

Mackenzie Little (AUS): 63.38m (B)

Men’s 100m

Noah Lyles (USA): 9.83s (G)

Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 9.88s (S)

Zharnel Hughes (GBR): 9.88s (B)

Note: Letsile Tebogo clocked 9.88.873s while Zharnel Hughes came third with a timing of 9.88.874s.

Women’s 100m

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA): 10.65s (G)

Shericka Jackson (JAM): 10.72s (S)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 10.77s (B)

Women’s 200m

Shericka Jackson (JAM): 21.41s (G)

Gabrielle Thomas (USA): 21.81s (S)

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA): 21.92s (B)

Men’s 200m

Noah Lyles (USA): 19.52s (G)

Erriyon Knighton (USA): 19.75s (S)

Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 19.81s (B)

Men’s 400m

Antonio Watson (JAM): 44.22s (G)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR): 44.31s (S)

Quincy Hall (USA): 44.37s (B)

Women’s 400m

Marileidy Paulino (DOM): 48.76s (G)

Natalia Kaczmarek (POL): 49.57s (S)

Sada Williams (BAR): 49.60s (B)

Men’s 4x100m relay

United States (USA): 37.38s (G)

Italy (ITA): 37.62s (S)

Jamaica (JAM): 37.76s (B)

Women’s 4x100m relay

United States (USA): 41.03s (G)

Jamaica (JAM): 41.21s (S)

Great Britain & NI (GBR): 41.97s (B)

Men’s 4x400m relay

United States (USA): 2:57.31s (G)

France (FRA): 2:58.45s (S)

Great Britain & NI (GBR): 2:58.71s (B)

Women’s 4x400m relay

Netherlands (NED): 3:20.72s (G)

Jamaica (JAM): 3:20.88s (S)

Great Britain & NI (GBR): 3:21.04s (B)

Mixed 4x400m relay

United States (USA): 3:08.80s (G)

Great Britain & Northern Ireland (GBR) 3:11.06s (S)

Czechia (CZE) 3:11.98s (B)

Women’s 10,000m

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH): 31:27.18s (G)

Letesenbet Gidey (ETH): 31:28.16s (S)

Ejgayehu Taye (ETH): 31:28.31s (B)

Men’s 10,000m

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA): 27:51.42s (G)

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (KEN): 27:52.60s (S)

Selemon Barega (ETH): 27:52.72s (B)

Men’s shot put

Ryan Crouser (USA): 23.51m (G)

Leonardo Fabbri (ITA): 22.34m (S)

Joe Kovacs (USA): 22.12m (B)

Women’s shot put

Chase Ealey (USA): 20.43m (G)

Sarah Mitton (CAN): 20.08m (S)

Gong Lijiao (CHN): 19.69m (B)

Men’s long jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE): 8.52m (G)

Wayne Pinnock (JAM): 8.50m (S)

Tajay Gayle (JAM): 8.27m (B)

Women’s long jump

Ivana Vuleta (SRB): 7.14m (G)

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA): 6.91m (S)

Alina Rotaru-Kottmann (ROU): 6.88m (B)

Men’s hammer throw

Ethan Katzberg (CAN): 81.25m (G)

Wojciech Nowicki (POL): 81.02m (S)

Bence Halasz (HUN): 80.82m (B)

Women’s hammer throw

Camryn Rogers (CAN): 77.22m (G)

Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA): 76.36m(S)

DeAnna Price (USA): 75.41m (B)

Men’s triple jump

Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR): 17.64m (G)

Lazaro Martinez (CUB): 17.41m (S)

Cristian Napoles (CUB): 17.40m (B)

Women’s triple jump

Yulimar Rojas (VEN): 15.08m (G)

Maryna Bekhromanchuk (UKR): 15.00m (S)

Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB): 14.96m (B)

Men’s discus throw

Daniel Stahl (SWE): 71.46m (G)

Kristjan Ceh (SLO): 70.02m (S)

Mykolas Alekna (LTU): 68.85m (B)

Women’s discus throw

Laulauga Tausaga (USA): 69.49m (G)

Valarie Allman (USA): 69.23m (S)

Feng Bin (CHN): 68.20m (B)

Men’s 110m hurdles

Grant Holloway (USA): 12.96s (G)

Hansle Parchment (JAM): 13.07s (S)

Daniel Roberts (USA): 13.09s (B)

Women’s 100m hurdles

Danielle Williams (JAM): 12.43s (G)

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): 12.44s (S)

Kendra Harrison (USA): 12.46s (B)

Men’s high jump

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA): 2.36m (G)

JuVaughn Harrison (USA): 2.36m (S)

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT): 2.33m (B)

Women’s high jump

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): 2.01m (G)

Eleanor Patterson (AUS): 1.99m (S)

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS): 1.99m (S)

Men’s 1500m

Josh Kerr (GBR): 3:29.38s (G)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR): 3:29.65s (S)

Narve Gilje Nordas (NOR): 3:29.68s (B)

Women’s 1500m

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 3:54.87S (G)

Diribe Welteji (ETH): 3:55.69 (S)

Sifan Hassan (NED): 3:56.00 (B)

Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR): 8:03.53s (G)

Lamecha Girma (ETH): 8:05.44s (S)

Abraham Kibiwot (KEN): 8:11.98s (B)

Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN): 8:54.29s (G)

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN): 8:58.98s (S)

Faith Cherotich (KEN): 9:00.69s (B)

Men’s pole vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE): 6.10m (G)

Ernest John Obiena (PHI): 6.00m (S)

Kurtis Marschall (AUS) & Christopher Nilsen (USA) 5.95m: (B) *Tied Bronze

Women’s pole vault

Nina Kennedy (AUS) and Katie Moon (USA) 4.90m (Tied Gold)

Wilma Murto (FIN) 4.80m (B)

Note: No Silver medal was awarded since Kennedy and Moon decided to share the Gold medal.

Women’s 400m hurdles

Femke Bol (NED): 51.70s (G)

Shamier Little (USA): 52.80s (S)

Rushell Clayton (JAM): 52.81s (B)

Men’s 400m hurdles

Karsten Warholm (NOR): 46.89s (G)

Kyron McMaster (IVB): 47.34s (S)

Rai Benjamin (USA): 47.56s (B)

Men’s 20km race walk

Alvaro Martin (ESP): 1:17:32s (G)

Perseus Karlstrom (SWE): 1:17:39s (S)

Caio Bonfim (BRA): 1:17:47s (B)

Women’s 20km race walk

Maria Perez (ESP): 1:26:51s (G)

Jemima Montag (AUS): 1:27:16s (S)

Antonella Palmisano (ITA): 1:27:26s (B)

Men’s 35km race walk

Alvaro Martin (ESP): 2:24:30s (G)

Brian Daniel Pintado (ECU): 2:24:34s (S)

Kawano Masatora (JPN): 2:25:12s (B)

Women’s 35km race walk

Maria Perez (ESP) 2:38:40s (G)

Kimberly Garcia Leon (PER): 2:40:52s (S)

Antigoni Ntrismpioti (GRE): 2:43:22s (B)

Men’s marathon

Victor Kiplangat (UGA): 2:08:53s (G)

Maru Teferi (ISR): 2:09:12s (S)

Leul Gebresilase (ETH): 2:09:19s (B)

Women’s marathon

Amane Beriso Shankule (ETH): 2:24:23s (G)

Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH): 2:24:34s (S)

Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi (MAR): 2:25:17s (B)

Men’s 800m

Marco Arop (CAN): 1:44.24s (G)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN): 1:44.53s (S)

Ben Pattison (GBR): 1:44.83s (B)

Women’s 800m

Mary Moraa (KEN): 1:56.03s (G)

Keely Hodgkinson (GBR): 1:56.34s (S)

Athing Mu (USA): 1:56.61s (B)

Women’s 5000m

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 14:53.88s (G)

Sifan Hassan (NED): 14:54.11s (S)

Beatrice Chebet (KEN): 14:54.33s (B)

Men’s 5000m

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR): 13:11.30s (G)

Mohamed Katir (ESP): 13:11.44s (S)

Jacob Krop (KEN) 13:12.28s (B)

Men’s decathlon

Pierce LePage (CAN): 8909pts (G)

Damian Warner (CAN): 8804pts (S)

Lindon Victor (GRN): 8756pts (B)

Women’s heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR): 6740pts (G)

Anna Hall (USA): 6720pts (S)

Anouk Vetter (NED): 6501pts (B)