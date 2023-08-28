World Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of medal winners, Indian results

Neeraj Chopra illuminated the night sky in Budapest by winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships.
Neeraj with his historic gold helped India leave a mark in the medals tally as the country finished the championship with just one medal and stood 18th in the table.
A gold in the men’s javelin throw was India’s only medal as Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to become a World Champion.
Neeraj Chopra wants to have fun as he takes on the world again
While Neeraj’s show with the spear was the highlight, the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team scripted a new Asian record while Parul Chaudhary, in the 3000m steeplechase event, broke the national record and went past the entry standard for the Paris Olympics.
While there were some major disappointments, the Indian athletics contingent did give its best in the Championships that were held from August 19-27.
A look at all the medal winners of the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships.
Men’s javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra (IND): 88.17m (G)
Arshad Nadeem (PAK): 87.82m (S)
Jakub Vadlejch (CZE): 86.67m (B)
Women’s javelin throw
Kitaguchi Haruka (JPN): 66.73m (G)
Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (COL): 65.47 (S)
Mackenzie Little (AUS): 63.38m (B)
Men’s 100m
Noah Lyles (USA): 9.83s (G)
Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 9.88s (S)
Zharnel Hughes (GBR): 9.88s (B)
Note: Letsile Tebogo clocked 9.88.873s while Zharnel Hughes came third with a timing of 9.88.874s.
Women’s 100m
Sha’Carri Richardson (USA): 10.65s (G)
Shericka Jackson (JAM): 10.72s (S)
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 10.77s (B)
Women’s 200m
Shericka Jackson (JAM): 21.41s (G)
Gabrielle Thomas (USA): 21.81s (S)
Sha’Carri Richardson (USA): 21.92s (B)
Men’s 200m
Noah Lyles (USA): 19.52s (G)
Erriyon Knighton (USA): 19.75s (S)
Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 19.81s (B)
Men’s 400m
Antonio Watson (JAM): 44.22s (G)
Matthew Hudson-Smith (GBR): 44.31s (S)
Quincy Hall (USA): 44.37s (B)
Women’s 400m
Marileidy Paulino (DOM): 48.76s (G)
Natalia Kaczmarek (POL): 49.57s (S)
Sada Williams (BAR): 49.60s (B)
Men’s 4x100m relay
United States (USA): 37.38s (G)
Italy (ITA): 37.62s (S)
Jamaica (JAM): 37.76s (B)
Women’s 4x100m relay
United States (USA): 41.03s (G)
Jamaica (JAM): 41.21s (S)
Great Britain & NI (GBR): 41.97s (B)
Men’s 4x400m relay
United States (USA): 2:57.31s (G)
France (FRA): 2:58.45s (S)
Great Britain & NI (GBR): 2:58.71s (B)
Women’s 4x400m relay
Netherlands (NED): 3:20.72s (G)
Jamaica (JAM): 3:20.88s (S)
Great Britain & NI (GBR): 3:21.04s (B)
Mixed 4x400m relay
United States (USA): 3:08.80s (G)
Great Britain & Northern Ireland (GBR) 3:11.06s (S)
Czechia (CZE) 3:11.98s (B)
Women’s 10,000m
Gudaf Tsegay (ETH): 31:27.18s (G)
Letesenbet Gidey (ETH): 31:28.16s (S)
Ejgayehu Taye (ETH): 31:28.31s (B)
Men’s 10,000m
Joshua Cheptegei (UGA): 27:51.42s (G)
Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (KEN): 27:52.60s (S)
Selemon Barega (ETH): 27:52.72s (B)
Men’s shot put
Ryan Crouser (USA): 23.51m (G)
Leonardo Fabbri (ITA): 22.34m (S)
Joe Kovacs (USA): 22.12m (B)
Women’s shot put
Chase Ealey (USA): 20.43m (G)
Sarah Mitton (CAN): 20.08m (S)
Gong Lijiao (CHN): 19.69m (B)
Men’s long jump
Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE): 8.52m (G)
Wayne Pinnock (JAM): 8.50m (S)
Tajay Gayle (JAM): 8.27m (B)
Women’s long jump
Ivana Vuleta (SRB): 7.14m (G)
Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA): 6.91m (S)
Alina Rotaru-Kottmann (ROU): 6.88m (B)
Men’s hammer throw
Ethan Katzberg (CAN): 81.25m (G)
Wojciech Nowicki (POL): 81.02m (S)
Bence Halasz (HUN): 80.82m (B)
Women’s hammer throw
Camryn Rogers (CAN): 77.22m (G)
Janee’ Kassanavoid (USA): 76.36m(S)
DeAnna Price (USA): 75.41m (B)
Men’s triple jump
Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR): 17.64m (G)
Lazaro Martinez (CUB): 17.41m (S)
Cristian Napoles (CUB): 17.40m (B)
Women’s triple jump
Yulimar Rojas (VEN): 15.08m (G)
Maryna Bekhromanchuk (UKR): 15.00m (S)
Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB): 14.96m (B)
Men’s discus throw
Daniel Stahl (SWE): 71.46m (G)
Kristjan Ceh (SLO): 70.02m (S)
Mykolas Alekna (LTU): 68.85m (B)
Women’s discus throw
Laulauga Tausaga (USA): 69.49m (G)
Valarie Allman (USA): 69.23m (S)
Feng Bin (CHN): 68.20m (B)
Men’s 110m hurdles
Grant Holloway (USA): 12.96s (G)
Hansle Parchment (JAM): 13.07s (S)
Daniel Roberts (USA): 13.09s (B)
Women’s 100m hurdles
Danielle Williams (JAM): 12.43s (G)
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR): 12.44s (S)
Kendra Harrison (USA): 12.46s (B)
Men’s high jump
Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA): 2.36m (G)
JuVaughn Harrison (USA): 2.36m (S)
Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT): 2.33m (B)
Women’s high jump
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR): 2.01m (G)
Eleanor Patterson (AUS): 1.99m (S)
Nicola Olyslagers (AUS): 1.99m (S)
Men’s 1500m
Josh Kerr (GBR): 3:29.38s (G)
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR): 3:29.65s (S)
Narve Gilje Nordas (NOR): 3:29.68s (B)
Women’s 1500m
Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 3:54.87S (G)
Diribe Welteji (ETH): 3:55.69 (S)
Sifan Hassan (NED): 3:56.00 (B)
Men’s 3000m steeplechase
Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR): 8:03.53s (G)
Lamecha Girma (ETH): 8:05.44s (S)
Abraham Kibiwot (KEN): 8:11.98s (B)
Women’s 3000m steeplechase
Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN): 8:54.29s (G)
Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN): 8:58.98s (S)
Faith Cherotich (KEN): 9:00.69s (B)
Men’s pole vault
Armand Duplantis (SWE): 6.10m (G)
Ernest John Obiena (PHI): 6.00m (S)
Kurtis Marschall (AUS) & Christopher Nilsen (USA) 5.95m: (B) *Tied Bronze
Women’s pole vault
Nina Kennedy (AUS) and Katie Moon (USA) 4.90m (Tied Gold)
Wilma Murto (FIN) 4.80m (B)
Note: No Silver medal was awarded since Kennedy and Moon decided to share the Gold medal.
Women’s 400m hurdles
Femke Bol (NED): 51.70s (G)
Shamier Little (USA): 52.80s (S)
Rushell Clayton (JAM): 52.81s (B)
Men’s 400m hurdles
Karsten Warholm (NOR): 46.89s (G)
Kyron McMaster (IVB): 47.34s (S)
Rai Benjamin (USA): 47.56s (B)
Men’s 20km race walk
Alvaro Martin (ESP): 1:17:32s (G)
Perseus Karlstrom (SWE): 1:17:39s (S)
Caio Bonfim (BRA): 1:17:47s (B)
Women’s 20km race walk
Maria Perez (ESP): 1:26:51s (G)
Jemima Montag (AUS): 1:27:16s (S)
Antonella Palmisano (ITA): 1:27:26s (B)
Men’s 35km race walk
Alvaro Martin (ESP): 2:24:30s (G)
Brian Daniel Pintado (ECU): 2:24:34s (S)
Kawano Masatora (JPN): 2:25:12s (B)
Women’s 35km race walk
Maria Perez (ESP) 2:38:40s (G)
Kimberly Garcia Leon (PER): 2:40:52s (S)
Antigoni Ntrismpioti (GRE): 2:43:22s (B)
Men’s marathon
Victor Kiplangat (UGA): 2:08:53s (G)
Maru Teferi (ISR): 2:09:12s (S)
Leul Gebresilase (ETH): 2:09:19s (B)
Women’s marathon
Amane Beriso Shankule (ETH): 2:24:23s (G)
Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH): 2:24:34s (S)
Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi (MAR): 2:25:17s (B)
Men’s 800m
Marco Arop (CAN): 1:44.24s (G)
Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN): 1:44.53s (S)
Ben Pattison (GBR): 1:44.83s (B)
Women’s 800m
Mary Moraa (KEN): 1:56.03s (G)
Keely Hodgkinson (GBR): 1:56.34s (S)
Athing Mu (USA): 1:56.61s (B)
Women’s 5000m
Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 14:53.88s (G)
Sifan Hassan (NED): 14:54.11s (S)
Beatrice Chebet (KEN): 14:54.33s (B)
Men’s 5000m
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR): 13:11.30s (G)
Mohamed Katir (ESP): 13:11.44s (S)
Jacob Krop (KEN) 13:12.28s (B)
Men’s decathlon
Pierce LePage (CAN): 8909pts (G)
Damian Warner (CAN): 8804pts (S)
Lindon Victor (GRN): 8756pts (B)
Women’s heptathlon
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR): 6740pts (G)
Anna Hall (USA): 6720pts (S)
Anouk Vetter (NED): 6501pts (B)
Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023
Neeraj Chopra - Javelin Throw (Gold 688.77m)
D.P. Manu - Javelin Throw (Entered Final, finished sixth - 81.31m)
Kishore Jena - Javelin Throw (Entered Final, finished fifth - 80.55m)
Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Rajesh Ramesh - 4x400m relay (Finished fifth)
Sarvesh Anil Kushare - High Jump (Did not Advance)
Murali Sreeshankar - Long Jump (Did not Advance)
Jeswin Aldrin - Long Jump (Entered Final - finished 11th)
Praveen Chithravel - Triple Jump (Did not Advance)
Abdulla Aboobacker - Triple Jump (Did not Advance)
Eldhose Paul - Triple Jump (Did not Advance)
Jyothi Yarraji - 100m Hurdles (Did not Advance)
Parul Chaudhary - 3000m Steeplechase - (Finished 11th, created National Record 9.51.31s)
Shaili Singh - Long Jump (Did not Advance)
Annu Rani - Javelin Throw (Did not Advance)
Krishan Kumar - 800m (Finished seventh)
Ajay Kumar Saroj - 1500m (Finished 13th)
Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan - 400m Hurdles (Finished seventh)
Avinash Sable - 3000m Steeplechase (Finished seventh)
Ram Baboo - 35km Race Walk (Did not advance)
Akashdeep Singh - 20km Race Walk (Did not advance)
Vikas Singh - 20km Race Walk (Did not advance)
Paramjeet Singh Bisht - 20 km Race Walk (Did not advance)
