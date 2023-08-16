MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 5000m

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon will go into the World Championships on the back of shattering the World Record but will face a stiff challenge from reigning World Champion Gudaf Tsegay.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 16:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.
FILE PHOTO: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Faith Kipyegon of Kenya. | Photo Credit: AFP

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s 5000m in the Hungarian capital:

Faith Kipyegon

A week after she set the 1500m world record in Florence, Faith Kipyegon etched her name into the record books for the 5000m, with a timing of 14:05.20s in Paris in June.

Coming into the World Championships, it is hard to look past the Kenyan athlete, who is used to dominating the 1500m.

What made Kipyegon’s record-breaking run in France even more incredible is the fact that it was her first 5000m race in nearly eight years. If she continues on that form, it will be hard for anyone to stop her.

Personal Best: 14:05.20s

Season’s Best: 14:05.20s

Gudaf Tsegay

FILE PHOTO: Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.
FILE PHOTO: Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia. | Photo Credit: AP

Reigning world champion, Gudaf Tsegay will look to continue her tussle with Kipyegon, which has usually favoured the latter.

Tsegay, who won bronze in Tokyo in 5000m, has a season’s best of 14:12.29s, which puts her fourth in the all-time list.

Personal Best: 14:12.29s

Season’s Best: 14:12.29s

Letesenbet Gidey

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian athlete Letesenbet Gidey.
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian athlete Letesenbet Gidey. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian athlete Letesenbet Gidey. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey is the one right behind Kipyegon in the 2023 season’s standings. In fact, it was Gidey’s mark that Kipyegon shattered to set the new world record.

The 25-year-old, who holds the world record for 10,000m, is yet to win a major medal in the 5000m event. That is something she will look to rectify this time out at Budapest.

Personal Best: 14:06.62s

Season’s Best: 14:07.94s

Wildcard - Sifan Hassan

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Sifan Hassan.
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning 5000m and 10,000m Olympic champion Sifan Hassan has had a troublesome couple of years. After a historic Tokyo campaign, the Dutch athlete shifted her focus to marathons, but is zoning back to track events.

Personal Best: 14:13.42s

Season’s Best: 14:13.42s

World Record - 14:05.20s - Faith Kipyegon at 2023 Paris Diamond League
World Championships Record - 14:26.72s - Hellen Obiri in Doha in 2019
Olympic Record - 14:26.17s - Vivian Cheruiyot in Rio de Janeiro in 2016
World-leading performance in 2023 - 14:05.20s - Faith Kipyegon

