MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Sweden’s Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review

Petterson’s throw of 63.93 metres on Saturday was 10th best, but the Jury of Appeal rejected it for a foot foul upon review. His second-best effort of 62.53 put him 21st, well outside the top-12 qualifiers for the final.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 15:25 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sweden’s Simon Pettersson in action.
Sweden’s Simon Pettersson in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sweden’s Simon Pettersson in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympic silver medallist Simon Pettersson of Sweden has been removed from Monday’s men’s discus final at the World Athletics Championships after his qualifying throw was deemed to be a foul after an overnight appeal by New Zealand.

Petterson’s throw of 63.93 metres on Saturday was 10th best, but the Jury of Appeal rejected it for a foot foul upon review. His second-best effort of 62.53 put him 21st, well outside the top-12 qualifiers for the final.

“It’s sad, but right should be right,” Pettersson, who was informed of his disqualification on Sunday morning, told Swedish media.

“Based on the pictures I’ve seen, I don’t question that decision. I didn’t feel like I was over. Usually I do, but there have been some similar throws earlier this year when I haven’t felt it.”

Sweden head coach Kajsa Bergqvist appealed the decision, asking for 13 athletes to be included in the final, but was unsuccessful.

“I’ve never heard of someone being washed up 13 hours later. He goes to bed and wakes up to this,” Bergqvist said. “They’ve made a super blunder. The judge and video reviewer on site and everyone in the video room have missed it,” she said. “New Zealand has been made aware of it and told the jury.”

Conor Bell of New Zealand moved up to 12th with 63.72 and qualified for the final.

Sweden’s Daniel Stahl had the best throw in qualifying of 66.25.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.22m in men’s high jump qualification, Santhosh finishes 7th in his 400m hurdles heat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dinamo fans banned from European away games
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Sweden’s Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review
    Reuters
  4. Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST; Lineups out; Lauren James on bench
    Team Sportstar
  5. In pictures: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup win in penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Sweden’s Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.22m in men’s high jump qualification, Santhosh finishes 7th in his 400m hurdles heat
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships: Budapest storylines with Tejaswin Shankar 
    Tejaswin Shankar
  4. Crouser and the secret to winning when it matters
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.22m in men’s high jump qualification, Santhosh finishes 7th in his 400m hurdles heat
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dinamo fans banned from European away games
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Sweden’s Pettersson out of discus final after overnight review
    Reuters
  4. Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST; Lineups out; Lauren James on bench
    Team Sportstar
  5. In pictures: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup win in penalties
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment