MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Sarvesh Kushare and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan will be amongst the Indians in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 07:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sarvesh Anil Kushare will be seen in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships.
Sarvesh Anil Kushare will be seen in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sarvesh Anil Kushare will be seen in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Two Indians will be in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

The morning session will witness, Sarvesh Kushare and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan competing in the men’s high jump and 400m hurdles qualification rounds, respectively.

World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates DAY 1, Indians in Action, Results, Latest News

Kushare qualified for the World Championships on the basis of his ranking, no doubt thanks to the silver he won at the Asian Championships with a season’s best of 2.26m.

While Tamilarasan also qualified on the basis of his World Ranking, which he achieved due to an impressive personal best of 49.09 that won him bronze at the Asian Championships.

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be live streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

Indians in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships 2023:

Men’s High Jump Qualification - 2:05PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - 2:55PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup final: England vs Spain tactical preview - Can Wiegman’s Lionesses tackle Vilda’s La Roja?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Nashville 0-1 Inter Miami LIVE score, Leagues Cup final updates: Messi scores as MIA takes lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup final: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alvarez goal gives clinical Man City 1-0 win over Newcastle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Tsegay and USA benefit from double Dutch pain
    AFP
  3. Jamaica’s Seville steals U.S. thunder in 100m heats at World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Crouser retains Shot Put title despite blood clot scare
    AFP
  5. In-form Sable falters on World Athletics Championships stage, fails to mask anguish
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup final: England vs Spain tactical preview - Can Wiegman’s Lionesses tackle Vilda’s La Roja?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Nashville 0-1 Inter Miami LIVE score, Leagues Cup final updates: Messi scores as MIA takes lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nashville vs Inter Miami LIVE streaming info, Leagues Cup final: When and where to watch Messi play?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Alvarez goal gives clinical Man City 1-0 win over Newcastle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment