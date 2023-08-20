World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info

Two Indians will be in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.
The morning session will witness, Sarvesh Kushare and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan competing in the men’s high jump and 400m hurdles qualification rounds, respectively.
Kushare qualified for the World Championships on the basis of his ranking, no doubt thanks to the silver he won at the Asian Championships with a season’s best of 2.26m.
While Tamilarasan also qualified on the basis of his World Ranking, which he achieved due to an impressive personal best of 49.09 that won him bronze at the Asian Championships.
Indians in action on day two of the World Athletics Championships 2023:
Men’s High Jump Qualification - 2:05PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - 2:55PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
