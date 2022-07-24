Athletics

Men’s 4x400m relay heats, triple jump LIVE at Oregon: World Athletics Championships updates

Catch Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh and Eldhose Paul in action at Hayward Field.

Last Updated: 24 July, 2022 05:52 IST
India’s Eldhose Paul in action during qualification.

India’s Eldhose Paul in action during qualification. | Photo Credit: BRIAN SNYDER

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the men’s 4x400m relay and triple jump on the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Stay tuned! The 4x400 heats are scheduled to start at 6:10am, followed by the triple jump at 6:30am IST.

The men’s 4x400m relay team scripted history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, clocking a new Asian record at 3:00.25, while competing alongside the Jamaicans and Team Poland in heat 2. The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob finished fourth, only a spot away from qualifying for the final.

However, this time around, there are three new members of the team in Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Naganathan Pandi, and Rajesh Ramesh besides the all-too-familiar Anas, who will be looking to seek qualification.

Meanwhile, Eldhose Paul made July 22 a wonderful day for the country by entering the men’s triple jump final, grabbing the 12th and last spot (he was sixth in Group ‘A’) from the qualification round with his 16.68m effort.

That made Paul, who is yet to cross 17m, the first Indian to enter the triple jump final at the Worlds.

Abdulla Aboobacker (personal best 17.19m) and Praveen Chithravel (PB 17.18), the two men who had produced the second and third biggest jumps in India’s all-time list this year, could not come anywhere close and failed to qualify. Chithravel finished 17th with 16.49 while Aboobacker was 19th with 16.45.

Defending World champion American Christian Taylor, the 2016 and 2012 Olympic gold medallist, was the biggest name to miss the final after finishing behind Chithravel in the 18th spot with 16.48.

