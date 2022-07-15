Michael Norman is the second fastest quartermiler among active athletes at 43.45 seconds. But for the 24-year-old, inconsistency has always been his biggest concern. He has not won a single individual title in the last three years.

In the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Norman, the fastest man of the season at 43.56s, will be hoping to bring his title drought to an end.

Since his senior debut, he failed to make it to the Team USA's Rio Olympics contingent. And in Tokyo, he had to satisfy himself with the 4x400m men's relay gold.

A versatile athlete, Norman initially competed in all three sprinting events. But as he looked to fulfill his dream of winning Olympic and World Championships gold, he shifted his focus to 400m recently.

As a new season starts in 2022, the American athlete of Japanese lineage improved his season’s best twice. He clocked 43.60s in May before winning the USATF Championships in June with a timing of 43.56s at Hayward Field, the venue for the World Championships.

Norman’s coach Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic track and field medallist, said his ward’s target is now achieving a sub-43s time. Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa holds the world record at 43.03s.

With Norman 0.14s faster than his nearest rival, compatriot Champion Allison, in 2022, he has the best chance to win the men's 400m Worlds gold. Failing to do so will be one of the biggest upsets in the World Championships.