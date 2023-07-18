World Para Athletics Championships 2023: India secures record medal haul

India ended its World Para Athletics Championships 2023 campaign, taking place in Paris, with a record-breaking tally of three gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes.

This is India’s best ever haul in the competition going one better than the nine medals it secured in the 2019 edition in Dubai.

India’s first gold medal in the event was won by Sumit Antil in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 category, where he bettered his own World Record with a 70.83m throw, which also secured him a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics Games.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari added the second gold medal for India in the Men’s Shot Put F46, which also secured him a berth for Paris 2024.

Ajeet Singh rounded up India’s gold tally by winning the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final. Sunder Singh Gurjar finished 4th in the same event, qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Abhishek Chamoli also ensured qualification for the Games in the Javelin throw F54 event.