World Para Athletics Championships 2023: India secures record medal haul

The ten medals secured is India’s best-ever haul in the competition going one better than the nine medals it secured in the 2019 edition in Dubai.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 06:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Sumit Antil bettered his own World Record with a 70.83m throw to secure gold in Men's Javelin Throw F64 category.
Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Sumit Antil bettered his own World Record with a 70.83m throw to secure gold in Men’s Javelin Throw F64 category. | Photo Credit: PTI

India ended its World Para Athletics Championships 2023 campaign, taking place in Paris, with a record-breaking tally of three gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes.

This is India’s best ever haul in the competition going one better than the nine medals it secured in the 2019 edition in Dubai.

READ MORE: Sachin Khilari sets new Asian record en route to gold at Para Athletics World C’ships

India’s first gold medal in the event was won by Sumit Antil in the Men’s Javelin Throw F64 category, where he bettered his own World Record with a 70.83m throw, which also secured him a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics Games.

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari added the second gold medal for India in the Men’s Shot Put F46, which also secured him a berth for Paris 2024.

Ajeet Singh rounded up India’s gold tally by winning the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final. Sunder Singh Gurjar finished 4th in the same event, qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Abhishek Chamoli also ensured qualification for the Games in the Javelin throw F54 event.

India’s medals in World Para Athletics Championships 2023
Gold
Sumit Antil - Men’s Javelin Throw F64
Sachin Sarjerao Khilari - Men’s Shot Put F46
Ajeet Singh - Men’s Javelin Throw F46
Silver
Yogesh Kathuniya - Men’s Discus Throw F56
Nishad Kumar - Men’s High Jump T47  
Shailesh Kumar - Men’s High Jump T63
Rinku Hooda - Men’s Javelin Throw F46 
Bronze
Praveen Kumar - Men’s High Jump T64
Ekta Bhyan - Women’s Club Throw F51
Pooja - Women’s Javelin Throw F54

