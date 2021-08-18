Indian 4x400m mixed relay team cruises into U20 World Athletics Championships 2021 final

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team put up a stunning performance to finish first in its heat and cruise into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.

The Indian team of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil won its heat with a championship record timing of 3:23.36s, which was then bettered by Nigeria in the second heat. The Nigerians shaved off two seconds from India's timing to finish with a timing of 3:21:66s. The 4x400 relay finals will be held later this evening at 7:15pm IST.

With a time of 3:23.39 #TeamIndia wins it heat-1 in first position and qualified for the finals of 4*400m mixed relay event at #U20WorldChampionships in #Nairobi



Well done boys & girls, medal pic.twitter.com/OGorN4uC06 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 18, 2021

Priya, India's fastest quartermiler, finished fourth in her heat but made it to the women's 400m final after finishing among the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers. The top two from each of three heats and two fastest losers are awarded a spot in the final and Priya's timing of 53.79s, the fourth fastest overall, ensured her a spot in the podium race. Summy, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth in her heat with a timing of 55.43s and did not qualify for the final.

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal progressed to the shot put final after finishing 11th in the qualifiers with a best throw of 17.92m.