Medvedev downs Tommy Paul to ease into China Open second round

He will play Alex De Minaur in the second round after the Australian edged out Britain’s Andy Murray in a third-set tie-break on Thursday.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 13:10 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action against USA’s Tommy Paul in the men’s singles match during the China Open.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in action against USA’s Tommy Paul in the men’s singles match during the China Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action against USA's Tommy Paul in the men's singles match during the China Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number three Daniil Medvedev cruised into the second round of the China Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Tommy Paul on Friday.

The Russian broke serve in the fourth game and secured the opening set when Paul lofted a forehand long.

Medvedev then peppered the American with a barrage of powerful serves and forehands to close out the match with ease.

Also read | US Open quarterfinalist Zheng Qinwen wins Asian Games gold

He will play Alex De Minaur in the second round after the Australian edged out Britain’s Andy Murray in a third-set tie-break on Thursday.

This year’s China Open is the first since 2019 after Beijing ditched its isolationist zero-Covid policy.

All of the eight top-ranked men are in action except world number one Novak Djokovic.

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz takes on qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday evening.

Daniil Medvedev

China Open

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
