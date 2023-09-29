World number three Daniil Medvedev cruised into the second round of the China Open with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Tommy Paul on Friday.
The Russian broke serve in the fourth game and secured the opening set when Paul lofted a forehand long.
Medvedev then peppered the American with a barrage of powerful serves and forehands to close out the match with ease.
Also read | US Open quarterfinalist Zheng Qinwen wins Asian Games gold
He will play Alex De Minaur in the second round after the Australian edged out Britain’s Andy Murray in a third-set tie-break on Thursday.
This year’s China Open is the first since 2019 after Beijing ditched its isolationist zero-Covid policy.
All of the eight top-ranked men are in action except world number one Novak Djokovic.
Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz takes on qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Friday evening.
Latest on Sportstar
- World Cup 2023 warm-up matches live score: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Hyderabad at 2 PM IST; Bangladesh faces Sri Lanka, South Africa takes on Afghanistan
- Medvedev downs Tommy Paul to ease into China Open second round
- Kane Williamson to miss New Zealand’s ODI World Cup opener vs England
- Pan Pacific Open: Top seed Swiatek stunned by Kudermetova in quarterfinal
- Asian Games Shooting HIGHLIGHTS: Aishwary wins SILVER in men’s 50m rifle 3P; Palak wins GOLD in women’s 10m air pistol
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE