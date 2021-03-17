Home ATP Harris upsets top-seeded Thiem at Dubai Championships South African qualifier Lloyd Harris beats Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. AP DUBAI 17 March, 2021 11:25 IST Lloyd Harris celebrates a point en route to his victory on Tuesday. - GETTY IMAGES AP DUBAI 17 March, 2021 11:25 IST South African qualifier Lloyd Harris stunned US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the Austrian’s opening match at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday. Harris hit nine aces and didn’t allow fourth-ranked Thiem a single break point as he booked a third-round match against Filip Krajinovic.SCORE CENTREThe 81st-ranked Harris needed just 72 minutes to dispatch the top-seeded Thiem.“Obviously, I’m super happy with that win, by far the highest-ranked player I’ve beaten. I look up to Domi a lot, so for me it’s a special feeling and I’m really happy,” Harris said in an on-court interview.“I was serving really well. I played some of the important points very well, so I’m very proud of that.”ALSO READ | Nadal to skip Miami Open and focus on clay court seasonIn contrast to Thiem, second-seeded Andrey Rublev swept past qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-4 to move into the third round without facing a break point. In the next round, Rublev plays Taylor Fritz, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Biggest win of his career! Qualifier @lloydharris63 shocks top seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3. @atptour #DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/mEdQZ1QSIm— Dubai Tennis Champs (@DDFTennis) March 16, 2021 It was the Russian’s first win on court since he took the Rotterdam title on March 7. Rublev reached the semifinals of last week’s Qatar Open without playing after back-to-back walkovers before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut.Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, seeded third, won the opening five games on the way to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He next faces Hubert Hurkacz. Bautista Agut played just 28 minutes as his Australian opponent Matthew Ebden retired with the Spanish player leading 4-1 in the opening set. Bautista Agut is seeded fourth and will face Jannik Sinner in the round of 16. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.