Australian Open 2023: Prannoy reaches final, beats compatriot Priyanshu in straight games

The world number nine Prannoy took 43 minutes to ward off 21-year-old Rajawat's challenge 21-18, 21-12.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 15:16 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Prannoy will face China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final.
FILE PHOTO: Prannoy will face China's Weng Hong Yang in the final. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Prannoy will face China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final. | Photo Credit: AFP

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the Australian Open final after defeating compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games here on Saturday.

Australian Open 2023 Badminton Highlights: Prannoy beats Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12 to enter final

The world number nine Prannoy took 43 minutes to ward off 21-year-old Rajawat’s challenge 21-18, 21-12.

Making his maiden semifinal appearance in a Super 500 tournament, Orleans Masters champion Rajawat gave a good account of himself as he gave a tough fight to sixth seed Prannoy in the opening game.

However, Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters in May, dipped into his reservoir of experience to take the second game comfortably and seal the tie.

Prannoy will face China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final.

