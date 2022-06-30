Badminton Badminton Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals The world No. 7 Sindhu dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second round clash at the Axiata Arena. PTI Kuala Lumpur 30 June, 2022 08:40 IST Sindhu, seeded seventh, set up a clash with Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand, who held the number one ranking in world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok. - AP PTI Kuala Lumpur 30 June, 2022 08:40 IST Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open here on Thursday.The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second round clash at the Axiata Arena.The seventh seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.READ: 75 years of independence, 75 iconic moments from Indian sports: No 30 - August 14, 2011: Jwala Gutta-Ashwini Ponnappa bag bronze at World Badminton Championships H.S. Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jontan Christie.Later in the day, the seventh seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :