Satwik-Chirag pair withdraws from Sudirman Cup on medical grounds In their absence, the onus will be on Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun to win India the men's doubles matches in the tournament. PTI New Delhi, 22 September, 2021 16:38 IST The World no.10 pair was part of the Indian team announced by the BAI, but owing to Chirag's illness, they will not feature in the biennial event.(File photo) - AP The Indian men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has pulled out of the Sudirman Cup mixed team championships on medical grounds.The World no.10 pair was part of the 12-member Indian team announced by the Badminton Association of India for the prestigious event to be held from September 26-October 3 in Finland."Chirag and Satwik have withdrawn on medical grounds as the former is not well," a BAI source told PTI."It is also uncertain if they will participate in the Thomas Cup which will be held after the Sudirman Cup. It will be subject to Chirag's recovery from illness." The nature of illness couldn't be ascertained as neither Chirag nor Satwik answered calls.ALSO READ | No Sindhu in Thomas and Uber, Sudirman; Saina, Praneeth in focus In Chirag and Satwik's absence, the onus will be on Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun, who were the top-ranked doubles pair in the selection trials, to win India the men's doubles matches in the tournament, which comprises two singles and three doubles ties in a rubber.The squad also comprises Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and youngsters such as Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda.The biennial tournament will see the Indian team competing against defending champions China, Thailand and hosts Finland in Group A.