Badminton

Vietnam Open: Sikki Reddy-Rohan Kapoor enter mixed doubles quarterfinal

The Indian pair won 21-10, 19-21, 21-18 in a match lasting 50 minutes.

PTI
HO CHI MINH CITY 29 September, 2022 21:57 IST
HO CHI MINH CITY 29 September, 2022 21:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sikki Reddy in action.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sikki Reddy in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian pair won 21-10, 19-21, 21-18 in a match lasting 50 minutes.

India’s Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor dug deep to beat Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan and Yeung Shing Choi and reach the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the Vietnam Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The Indian pair won 21-10, 19-21, 21-18 in a match lasting 50 minutes.

Two other Indian pairings in the mixed doubles draw, Mauryan Kathvaran and Kushan Balashri, and Bokka Navaneeth and Priya Konjengbam, lost their respective round of 16 matches.

Tokyo Olympian B. Sai Praneeth had suffered a shock defeat at the hands of fellow Indian Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar in the men’s singles second round on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Satish exited the competition with a narrow loss to Malaysia’s Ong Ken Yon. The scoreline read 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the Malaysian’s favour.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Sindhu targets world number one ranking as Denmark Open begins

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us