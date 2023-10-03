MagazineBuy Print

Badminton World Junior Championships 2023: Unnati, Ayush lead India’s domination in singles

Unnati Hooda, the 2022 Odisha Open champion, displayed her prowess to register a resounding 21-7 21-11 victory over Tahiti’s Heirautea Curet in the opening round of the girls singles match.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 17:28 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: 14-year-old Unnati Hooda playing for team India
FILE PHOTO: 14-year-old Unnati Hooda playing for team India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Unnati Hooda and Ayush Shetty put up impressive performances as Indian shuttlers made a dominating start to the individual events at the Badminton World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA.

Unnati, the 2022 Odisha Open champion, displayed her prowess to register a resounding 21-7 21-11 victory over Tahiti’s Heirautea Curet in the opening round of the girls’ singles match.

Ayush, on the other hand, also secured a convincing 21-6 21-13 win against Italy’s Simone Piccinin in the boys singles first round.

Tushar Suveer, Devika Sihag and Lokesh Shetty Kalagotla were the other three Indians who also entered the singles round of 64.

Tushar defeated Andrei Schmidt of Estonia 21-12 21-15, while Lokesh received a walkover in the boys section.

Devika defeated Elisaveta Berik of Estonia 21-13 21-9 in the girls’ singles match.

ALSO READ | ASIAN GAMES 2023: HS PRANNOY TO MISS MEN’S TEAM FINAL DUE TO BACK INJURY

This came after the pairs of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram-Vaishnavi Khadkekar and Samarveer-Radhika Sharma provided India with a winning start with contrasting victories in the opening round of the mixed doubles category.

While the duo of Sathwik and Vaishnavi notched up a commanding 21-4 21-7 win over Artyom Hakobyan and Ani Sahakyan of Armenia, Samarveer and Radhika had to work hard during their 21-16 17-21 21-14 win over Chen Yong Rui and Jiang Pei Xi of China in a closely contested match.

Meanwhile in the boys’ doubles event, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana defeated the Norwegian pair of Filip Boehn and Sander Oesthassel by 21-13 21-14.

Earlier, India finished seventh in the mixed-team event.

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
