BAI announces 20-member Indian squad for Dutch, German International Junior Grand Prix

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced a 20-member Indian squad for the upcoming Dutch Junior (March 1-7) in Haarlem and German Junior events (March 8-12) in Berlin on Monday.

Manraj Singh and Rakshitha Sree S. are among the promising junior shuttlers who made it to the squad after the BAI conducted a four-day trial for the year’s first two Junior International Grand Prix events.

In the trial, which had been conducted between January 24 and 27, Manraj topped the men’s singles category, while Rakshitha Sree S. topped the women’s singles section.

In men’s doubles, Bhavya Chhabra-Param Choudhary and Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana will head to the tournaments as the top two Indian pairings.

Vennala K.-Shreyanshi Valishetty, who represented India at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022, will represent India in women’s doubles alongside Vaishnavi Khadkekar-Sania Sikkandar.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles team featured Arulmurugan R.-Srinidhi N. and Sathwik Reddy K.-Vaishnavi Khadkekar.