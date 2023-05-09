BAI Joint secretary Omar Rashid appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Tuesday that Omar Rashid, its Joint Secretary will be appointed as the Chair for the Technical Officials Committee of Badminton Asia for the term 2023-2025.

As Chair of the Technical Officials Committee, Rashid will oversee the development and implementation of rules and regulations, elevating the standards of officiating in badminton tournaments nationwide.

“I am truly honored and privileged to have been chosen as the Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia,” said Rashid. “I am committed to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring high-quality officiating in all tournaments. I look forward to working closely with the Badminton Asia, BAI and the technical officials of the region to enhance the sport of badminton.”

Rashid’s who is also the General Secretary of Assam Badminton Association and is connected with badminton administration for more than two decades now.