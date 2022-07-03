Big Bash junior badminton league: Chettinad Champs wins inaugural season

Chettinad Champs emerged champion of the first WEEXPOINDIA Big Bash-Tamil Nadu junior badminton league at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Tiruppur Warriors in the final.

READ: BAI secretary assures strict action against age-fudging

K. Vinoth Kumar, CEO of WEEXPOINDIA, the organiser of the tournament, said the tournament was a huge success. “The turnout on all three days was good. We are planning to get two players from other States in every team for the next edition, provided we get permission from Badminton Association of India”

T. Saravanan, head coach of Chettinad Champs, said the key to its success was that it had better players in all categories barring girls’ singles.

ALSO READ: Axelsen defeats Momota to win Malaysia Open title

Aditya Elango, former International player and V. E. Arunachalam, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Badminton Association, said the league is a great platform for all junior players and will definitely help them perform better at the higher level.