Big Bash junior badminton league: Chettinad Champs wins inaugural season Chettinad Champs overcame Tiruppur Warriors 3-2 in the final of the inaugural Big Bash-Tamil Nadu junior badminton league to be crowned the champions in Chennai. K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 03 July, 2022 23:03 IST Chettinad Champs reaped the rewards for its smart work in auction, where they chose to bring in doubles players in pairs and prioritised team balance over star players. - Special Arrangement K. Keerthivasan CHENNAI 03 July, 2022 23:03 IST Chettinad Champs emerged champion of the first WEEXPOINDIA Big Bash-Tamil Nadu junior badminton league at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Sunday, with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Tiruppur Warriors in the final.READ: BAI secretary assures strict action against age-fudging K. Vinoth Kumar, CEO of WEEXPOINDIA, the organiser of the tournament, said the tournament was a huge success. "The turnout on all three days was good. We are planning to get two players from other States in every team for the next edition, provided we get permission from Badminton Association of India"T. Saravanan, head coach of Chettinad Champs, said the key to its success was that it had better players in all categories barring girls' singles. ALSO READ: Axelsen defeats Momota to win Malaysia Open title Aditya Elango, former International player and V. E. Arunachalam, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Badminton Association, said the league is a great platform for all junior players and will definitely help them perform better at the higher level.The results (final):Chettinad Champs bt Tiruppur Warriors 3-2 (M. Anjana lost to N. Kaaviya 8-15, 10-15; R. Prem Kumar Prabhu & Sania Sikkandar bt S. Madhavan & R. Riduvarshini 15-6, 15-13; Aman Nouahad & Karthikeyan bt B. Karthick Raja & P. Parth Vaid 15-9, 14-15, 15-11; Sugi Sai lost to S. Srikanth 11-15, 8-15; Sai Prasad Sankar & R. Pravandhika bt G. P. V Vinayakram & P. Prasitha 15-12, 15-14).